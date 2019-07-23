Lazio waiting on bids after naming price for Manchester United target Sergej Mlinkovic-Savic

The Serbia international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba if the Frenchman leaves.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United’s interest in the Lazio star has weakened slightly compared to the midfielder’s other major suitors PSG.

The Serie A side have set a price tag of €100 million for the 24-year-old but could be willing to accept a bid in the region of €80-90m.

Club president Claudio Lotito has opened the door to a sale by publicly stating that the player “aims to play at a top club and we can’t clip his wings”.

If an interested club meets Lazio’s demands the player could be allowed to leave quickly, but negotiations could become long and complex if a lower bid arrives or a bidding war breaks out.

