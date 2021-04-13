Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that defender Sergio Ramos has test positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was sidelined for the Blancos' impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the first leg encounter last week due to a calf injury.

Madrid will now be without the services of the veteran defender when they travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening for the return leg as they look to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Spaniard was diagnosed with the coronavirus after the club's latest round of medical check, confirmed the club in in an official statement.

'Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last Covid-19 test that has been carried out.'