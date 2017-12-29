Sessegnon future out of Fulham's control amid Real Madrid rumours

Ryan Sessegnon's future is out of Fulham's hands, says coach Slavisa Jokanovic, as European giants including Real Madrid and Manchester United continue to be linked with the teenager.

Sessegnon has scored five league goals, including a hat-trick in a 5-4 win at Sheffield United, to establish himself as one of the hottest properties in the Championship.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the 17-year-old, who signed his first professional deal in June and can play anywhere down the left.

Jokanovic accepts Fulham, 11th in the Championship, will be powerless to resist a massive bid for the £30million-rated starlet, a key player in England's triumphant 2017 European Under-19 Championship campaign.

"It's nice for him [to be linked with a move] and for the club too," Jokanovic said. "And if you want to say, it's nice for myself, I must be satisfied because big clubs are interested in our player.

"I wish he is going to stay with me, but it's not in my control. I believe he's a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he's played more than 50 games, he's 17.

"I know in the past in the last summer there's been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us - a fantastic decision in my opinion."

With Fulham six points outside the Championship play-off places, the club are vulnerable to losing their prized asset, but Jokanovic told Sessesgnon to focus on life at Craven Cottage for now.

"At the end of the day he's only 17 - he's got time," the former Watford boss added.

"I try not to mention this name so many times. I expect he won't listen to anything that I say, he'll be ready for the Hull game and push like he does for all the games.

"The future for this kid is bright, I don't know when some news will happen. Right now this kid plays so well, I can't control this situation.

"We believe he's going to be an important player in this country and in the future for the English national team."