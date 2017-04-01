Shakespeare joins Mourinho, Guardiola in exclusive Premier League club
Having won all of his first four Premier League games in charge, Leicester City's Craig Shakespeare joins an elite group of managers.
Craig Shakespeare made history as Leicester City beat Stoke City 2-0 on Saturday, becoming the only English manager to win his first four Premier League matches - and the fifth coach in total.
Leicester had lost five consecutive league games under title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri when Shakespeare took over, but he has overseen a remarkable turnaround to move clear of danger at the bottom of the table.
The champions beat Liverpool in Shakespeare's first game in charge, before winning against Hull City, West Ham and finally Stoke, also edging past Sevilla in the Champions League.
Shakespeare joins an exclusive group to have achieved this feat in the Premier League era, matching the achievements of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink and Pep Guardiola.
1 - Craig Shakespeare is the first ever British manager to win each of his first four games. Royalty. April 1, 2017
