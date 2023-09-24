Sheffield United pay tribute to former player Maddy Cusack in Newcastle game

Sheffield United have paid tribute to their former midfielder Maddy Cusack ahead of and during Sunday's Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Cusack, a former England youth international who played for the women's team and also worked as a marketing executive for the Blades, tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 27.

Ahead of the match, the two teams observed a minute's silence in her memory and the player's image was projected onto the big screen at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's players wore shirst with her name and number (8) ahead of kick-off and her image was displayed in the team's dressing room. There was also applause from both sets of supporters after eight minutes of the game.

Outside the stadium, there were floral tributes and messages from fans in memory of the popular player and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley laid a wreath in her honour before the game.

Cusack took part in the unveiling of the Blades' new kit just a few weeks ago and can be seen smiling and laughing in the footage, which was released by Sheffield United on Saturday.

Forever in our hearts, Mads. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fhF37HZhqoSeptember 24, 2023 See more

"Forever in our hearts, Mads," the club wrote in a tweet alongside an emotional video posted just before the game on Sunday.

"This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with," Sheffield United's chief executive officer Stephen Bettis said this week.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed."

The cause of her death remains unknown and the club have asked for privacy at this time.