Manchester United could be about sell Marcus Rashford to shock Premier League rivals: report

Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United on loan this month

Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United appears to be winding down.

The Three Lions international - who is set to leave Old Trafford this month - is attracting interest from Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as some of Europe's elite clubs look to do battle for his signature.

Rashford's ridiculous salary of £325,000-a-week means only a select few will be able to agree a deal for the 27-year-old but a surprise Premier League club have also put themselves into the running.

West Ham are keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford's ongoing loan situation at Manchester United

Rashford is out of favour at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United are tracking developments with the Manchester United forward and have asked to be kept informed on his situation.

A move to AC Milan looks most likely, given Rashford's brother Dwaine visited Italy to speak with representatives earlier this week.

Graham Potter is the new West Ham manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

What may change things is Graham Potter's recent arrival at the London Stadium. Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui after the Spaniard won just six of his 20 Premier League matches in charge.

Rashford has spent all of his professional career at Old Trafford and would present a huge coup for the Hammers. Former team-mate Jesse Lingard enjoyed a spell with West Ham back in 2021.

West Ham are in desperate need of a striker given Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are both currently sidelined. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is also said to be of interest.

Tottenham Hotspur have also made their interest in Rashford known but the Lilywhites would prefer a move for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani this month.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely Rashford will move to Italy this month and we expect him to sign on loan for either AC Milan, Napoli or Juventus. His situation at United is a sad one given the obvious talent he possesses.

The Red Devils travel to Arsenal this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup. Click here to find out how you can watch the game live, and in full, from anywhere in the world.