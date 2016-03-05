Simeone urges Saul to stay with Atletico

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Saul Niguez is in the best place to continue his development amid links to a move away from Spain.

The midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Atleti this season, helping Simeone's men to establish themselves as the closest challengers to Barcelona in La Liga.

Saul's form has reportedly piqued the interest of Manchester United but, as he continued to wait for a senior international debut with Spain, Simeone has urged the 21-year-old to stay put

"It depends on the club. We're trying to turn players into the best versions of themselves," the Argentine said ahead of his team's Liga match at Valencia.

"A departure for him seems hasty to me because he's young and, in order for him to keep improving, there's nowhere better than home - which is Atletico.

"It's not up to me to say who should be in the national team. Saul is improving. He's a utility player, who can play in any position in midfield.

"He has a good strike, he's a strong header of the ball and everything he has to do to improve depends on him, that's what I've always told him. I hope he keeps improving."

Valencia have won five of their past six games following a troubled start to life under Gary Neville and Simeone expects a tough match at the Mestalla.

"They did a good match with Bilbao, in the first half [of an eventual 3-0 defeat]," he added.

"They have good players, those in the middle - [Andre] Gomes, [Dani] Parejo – and [Paco] Alcacer and [Alvaro] Negredo in attack."