Sirino: Sundowns wants to win all the titles

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino has revealed that the Brazilians wants to win all the trophies on over this season.

The Brazilians currently sit at the top of the DStv Premiership standings and are still competing in the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League.

Sirino has been an internal part of Masandawana's success this campaign and has already managed to bag four goals and two assists from 15 appearances across all competitions.

The diminutive attacker has also formed a formidable attacking force with the likes of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus and he believes that they have the squad to win every piece of silverware on offer.

'We are doing well, I am enjoying my football and we are getting the results. Everything is good because everyone realizes that we are on the right path, there is still a long way to go but if we continue in this way we will achieve our objectives,' Sirino told his club's official website.

'We have to take care of ourselves in the best way we can so that we can win all the titles that we are playing for. If you look at the team we have the necessary squad to do so.

'Mamelodi Sundowns is a great team and winning is part of our DNA, so we must go out and make sure that we bring in the trophies like we have been doing all these years.'