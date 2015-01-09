Sissoko reaffirms commitment to Newcastle

The France midfielder is reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc has poured cold water on suggestions that the French capital club will move for the former Toulouse man.

Blanc stated on Friday that Sissoko "does not have the profile" for what PSG are looking for in the January transfer window.

And Sissoko has now taken to Twitter to insist that he is only focused on managerless Newcastle, who head to Stamford Bridge to take on league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

A post on his Twitter account read: "I'm a professional player and I stay focused on my team NUFC #DontListenToRumours."

Sissoko joined Newcastle from Toulouse in January 2013 and has scored nine goals in all competitions in his time on Tyneside.

One of Newcastle's most influential players this season, Sissoko helped France reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup earlier this year, scoring in a 5-2 group stage win over Switzerland.