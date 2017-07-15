Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me

Wesley Sneijder still believes he can be an asset to interested clubs, even after Igor Tudor decided the Netherlands international had no future at Galatasaray.

The Super Lig giants confirmed on Friday that the final year of Sneijder's contract in Istanbul had been cancelled by mutual consent.

Sneijder, 33, has been linked with Serie A club Sampdoria, along with switches to Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League, and he identified his relationship with former Croatia defender Tudor, who was appointed Galatasaray boss in February, as the decisive factor in seeking a fresh start.

"Of course I feel sad. If you have to leave like that, it's not very nice," he told beIN Sports. "I trust in my qualities. I don't know any clubs [who are interested] yet. The page turns.

"The coach made his choice. He made the choice not to work with me. If some coach doesn't want to work with you then you have to look for something else.

"If the coach doesn't want to use you anymore then you don't have a jersey number.

"I don't have any future plans yet. I'll go to Amsterdam and from there I will check what I will do. At the moment, I don't know any plans but I trust in my qualities and something will come for sure."

I had some amazing years in Istanbul. I really love this club, the city and the fans. Thank you all for everything July 14, 2017

Sneijder, who became Netherlands' most-capped player when he made his 131st international appearance against Luxembourg last month, won two league titles, three Turkish Cups and three Turkish Super Cups after joining Galatasaray from Inter in 2013.

He added: "I had many great moments at Galatasaray. Overall I'm very happy that I took this opportunity."