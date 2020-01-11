Solskjaer: Top-class Rashford is just two good

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich.

Rashford is the third youngest player in United’s history to reach that landmark and his double against the Canaries at Old Trafford on Saturday took his goal tally for the club to 64.

Solskjaer said: “What an achievement to get to 200 games at his age. I don’t know how many he’s scored but that’s 19 this season.

18 – Marcus Rashford has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season – only Raheem Sterling (20) has more among Premier League players. This is also Rashford's 200th appearance for Man Utd in all comps. Celebration. #MUNNORpic.twitter.com/e8wUD28uOu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

“He’s absolutely top class to work with, a great kid. He wants to learn, improve and he knows how to keep feet on the ground.

“Today he was carrying a few knocks but there was no chance he was going to say to me before the game he didn’t want to play.

“He will become better but he has everything to become a top-class player: attitude, skill, physique.

“I’m delighted I have three centre-forwards scoring today.”

United’s other goals in a one-sided Premier League clash came from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. It was a strong response after their humbling by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring from the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rashford opened the scoring with a far-post volley from a Juan Mata cross and added the second from the penalty spot. Mata then crossed for Martial to head home before Greenwood came off the bench to complete the scoring.

Asked about Mata, Solskjaer said: “He was excellent, Juan. When we get Juan facing forward he can pick passes and put crosses in. We found him more and I’m delighted with him today.”

Solskjaer added that Ashley Young, who continues to be linked with a move to Inter Milan, was “not fit to play”.

Solskjaer was also asked about some chanting from the home supporters against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

The Norwegian said: “I’m not sure if the players will get it but I noticed. As a club we’ve got to stick together, we’ve got to be united, we are a family.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the fans to Old Trafford to unite behind his team (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I can only say from when I’ve been here I’ve been backed by the owners, I’ve been backed by Ed (Woodward, chief executive) and they’re supporting me.

“We are in all competitions. We are still in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, we’re fifth in the league, still challenging. We’ve improved the position from last season, we’ve got the Europa League to play for.

“They’ve just got to believe me when I say I feel we are doing loads of good things behind the scenes and we are going in the right direction.”

Defeat left Norwich five points adrift at the foot of the table having played a game more than the sides immediately above them.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke accepted that United were the better side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Daniel Farke said: “The better side won. We have to accept the loss.

“You could see they were desperate to give an answer after the last result. They put a lot of pressure on us.

“But it is important to be realistic. It was not a season-defining game for us. We were playing one of the greatest clubs in the world. It was not easy for us to win.

“When we are at our best level we are competitive, but you also have to accept there will be tough days.”