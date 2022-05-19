Sorba Thomas signs new Huddersfield deal

Sorba Thomas has signed a new Huddersfield deal to stay at the Yorkshire club until 2026.

Thomas was playing National League football at Boreham Wood just over 16 months ago, but the 23-year-old Wales international forward has had a major role in the Terriers reaching the Sky Bet Championship play-off final later this month.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan said: “Sorba’s new contract is very good news for the club.

“It shows that the mentality of our club is to keep growing, year-by-year, by keeping the players who have made important contributions to our first team.

“Sorba has shown that, in football mentality and ambition can make a big difference in the development of players.

“He’s a very competitive player and is among the most minutes played of any outfielder – only injuries have prevented more.”

Thomas’ new deal includes a club option of an extension into 2027.

He has made 57 appearances and scored three goals since joining Huddersfield in January 2021, and has the most assists from crosses in the Championship this season.

Thomas’ cross for Jordan Rhodes’ play-off semi-final winner against Luton on Monday was his 16th assist in all competitions.