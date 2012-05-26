Sorensen doubtful for Euro 2012 opener

Speaking after a 3-1 friendly defeat by Brazil, Olsen was critical of the Stoke City goalkeeper who was substituted in the first half suffering from a back injury.

"It's a goalkeeper drop, no doubt about it," Olsen told TV3.

"I've always said that... it's good that we are clear about who the first-choice goalkeeper is."

"But I've also said - and not least about the goakeeper's position - that it's about finding a formation where the individuals are in good form."

Also in contention to replace Sorensen is Manchester United's Anders Lindegaard who has recovered from a knee injury.

Denmark's final friendly before Euro 2012 is against Australia in Copenhagen on June 2.

They then face Netherlands on June 9 in Kharkiv, before taking on Portugal and Germany.