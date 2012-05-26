Sorensen doubtful for Euro 2012 opener
By app
Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen may not play in their opening Euro 2012 match against Netherlands, coach Morten Olsen said on Saturday.
Speaking after a 3-1 friendly defeat by Brazil, Olsen was critical of the Stoke City goalkeeper who was substituted in the first half suffering from a back injury.
"It's a goalkeeper drop, no doubt about it," Olsen told TV3.
"I've always said that... it's good that we are clear about who the first-choice goalkeeper is."
"But I've also said - and not least about the goakeeper's position - that it's about finding a formation where the individuals are in good form."
Also in contention to replace Sorensen is Manchester United's Anders Lindegaard who has recovered from a knee injury.
Denmark's final friendly before Euro 2012 is against Australia in Copenhagen on June 2.
They then face Netherlands on June 9 in Kharkiv, before taking on Portugal and Germany.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.