Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda sacked, in wake of Luis Rubiales' kiss scandal

Controversial Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked from his role, just weeks after winning the Women's World Cup.

In the aftermath of the World Cup final, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales forced a kiss onto Spanish footballer Jennifer Hermoso. Hermoso has stated that the kiss was not consensual: something that Rubiales shrugged off.

Most of Vilda's coaching staff have since resigned, with 81 players refusing to play for Spain in future.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales forces a kiss on Spain's Jenni Hermoso (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Rubiales' controversial speech at the RFEF assembly last Friday, he called Vilda the best coach in women's football and offered him a new four-year contract worth €500,000 (£429,000) a year – with Vilda seen in the audience applauding.

Vilda, however, later told EFE, a news agency in Spain, that, "The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history and to this day have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a well-deserved victory for our players and our country."

Last year, Spanish women's football was rocked by 15 international players boycotting La Roja over what they called their "health and emotional state" being compromised by Vilda, in a letter to the RFEF. The Federation chose to stand by Vilda.

Vilda and his coaching staff could be seen celebrating the World Cup victory separately from the players. Ahead of the Women's World Cup, Spanish media reported that "most" of the 15 who boycotted their country had spoken to the RFEF about returning to the squad – though in the days that followed, some players denied this, with it later coming to pass that at least seven had not.

Spain Women's team have been rocked by scandal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the 'Kissgate' scandal involving Rubiales, a statement was released by Hermoso, claiming she had a good relationship with Rubiales – only for this to later be revealed by Spanish outlet Relevo to have been written by the communications department for the Spanish women’s national team without the player's knowledge.

Vilda has been involved in the women's national setup since 2009 and managed the senior side since 2015.

