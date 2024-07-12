Spain's Lamine Yamal could breach German law during Euro 2024 final against England

Spain could be in breach of German law when boss Luis de la Fuente names his starting XI to face England in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday evening.

The two countries will face off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with England looking to end a 58-year trophy drought, while victory for Spain would be their fourth Euros win and would see them become the most successful team in the tournament history.

Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the final thanks to an injury-time winner from Ollie Watkins against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, while Spain had 16-year-old Lamine Yamal to thank for inspiring their win over France.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

The teenager scored a brilliant first-half equaliser before Dani Olmo completed their turnaround, with Yamal's record-breaking strike making him the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history.

That goal added to the Barcelona starlet's burgeoning reputation, but German regulations state that technically he should not have been playing.

That's because German law prohibits those under 18 from working past 8pm local time. That semi-final, plus Sunday's final are 9pm kick-offs, but before an international incident errupts, athletes do have special exemptions, as per a report in Cadena Cope.

Lamine Yamal in action against Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

They report that footballers are allowed to play until 11pm, although this cut-off includes post-match media commitments and if the final was to go to extra-time, it would continue past 11pm.

The Spanish FA were believed to have been briefed on the laws before the tournament, told that breaking locals laws could land them with a £25,000 fine.

But considering Spain have already played in four 9pm kick-offs during the tournament, fans will not be denied the opportuntity to see Europe's brightest young talent playing in the biggest game of his career so far, the day after he turns 17.

