Odds on England to win Euro 2024 revealed, ahead of final on Sunday

The odds on England to win Euro 2024 have been revealed, with the Three Lions just 90 minutes away from ending 58 years of hurt.

The last-gasp 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday evening has set up a mouthwatering clash against Spain in the tournament’s final on Sunday night.

Gareth Southgate’s men started the tournament slowly, but have improved throughout the knockout stages and appear to have developed that vital habit of not knowing when they are beaten, having come from behind all in their last three games. Spain, meanwhile, have cruised to the final, winning all six games. Here’s a look at how the bookies see the match panning out.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

Are England favourites to beat Spain in the Euro 2024 final?

England are outsiders to win on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

England began the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but we are now down to two teams, and Spain’s impressive form has seen them do a double-take.

As of Friday lunchtime, Luis de la Fuente’s side are currently the favourites to win on Sunday night, with Skybet’s odds of them lifting the trophy are 4/6, while England are 11/10.

The 90 minutes betting sees Spain priced at 7/5, the draw 19/10 and England are a 11/5 chance to get the job done in normal time.

What are the odds for the Euro 2024 individual awards?

(Image credit: Alamy)

By the end of Sunday night, we will also see individual awards handed out, with the final likely to have a significant say on where these gongs end up.

Current favourite for the Player of the Tournament award is Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who turns 17 the day before the final. He is priced at 7/4, ahead of his teammate Rodri at 3/1. Spain dominate the top of the betting here, with Dani Olmo (11/2) and Fabian Ruiz (7/1) all favoured ahead of the most-fancied England player Jude Bellingham, who is a 8/1 chance, while Bukayo Saka is 14/1.

It should be little surprise that Yamal is the huge favourite for the Young Player of the Tournament prize at 1/5.

More interesting is the race for the Golden Boot. Six players are currently tied on three goals, with Harry Kane and Dani Olmo both getting the chance to add to their tallies on Sunday night. They are priced at 9/4 and 11/4 respectively by William Hill, but UEFA have confirmed it will be shared if players are on an equal number of goals, rather than using other criteria such as assists to settle it.

