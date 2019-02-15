'Special' Son is one of Premier League's best, says Vertonghen

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen hailed Son Heung-min, saying the "special" attacker was one of the best players in the Premier League.

Son, 26, has starred for Spurs this season, scoring 16 goals in 32 games, including netting in a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Vertonghen, who set up the South Korea international's opener at Wembley, said Son deserved to be recognised as one of the top players in England.

"I have played with some great players and against some great players, and Sonny is special," he told UK newspapers.

"He is so humble and I think you underestimate that because of the work he puts in. Then his quality – outstanding left foot, right foot. He can play striker, left wing, right wing, he can play as a [number] 10, he played as a wing back.

"He's an outstanding player. I am not going to say he is at the level of whoever, but he's one of the best in the Premier League."

Three goals without reply. A stunning second half. : February 14, 2019

Son has scored in all four games he has played since returning from Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

Vertonghen said the star attacker was loved at Spurs, who are next in action with a trip to Burnley on February 23.

"He's so loved in the dressing room. He gets on with everyone and you can see why," he said.

"He's a great player to have around."