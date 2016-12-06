Sporting's in-demand Gelson going nowhere, claims agent
He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Sporting CP's Gelson Martins looks set to stay put.
Gelson Martins' agent says his client will not be leaving Sporting CP, despite reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.
The 21-year-old Portugal winger has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays for the Primeira Liga title-chasers, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all credited with an interest in his services.
But agent Ulisses Santos insists Gelson will stay put – and may even sign fresh terms.
"There is no proposal. He is a Sporting player and will continue to be in January," he said in quotes reported by A Bola. "With all certainty he will not leave. He has a long contract and will not leave."
Gelson has a deal with Sporting – who face Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday – until June 2021, but Santos revealed talks are taking place over a new contract.
"We are in talks and we will see what will happen. The environment is good and we will, I'm sure, reach a good understanding," he said.
