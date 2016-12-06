Sporting's in-demand Gelson going nowhere, claims agent

Gelson Martins' agent says his client will not be leaving Sporting CP, despite reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old Portugal winger has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays for the Primeira Liga title-chasers, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all credited with an interest in his services.

But agent Ulisses Santos insists Gelson will stay put – and may even sign fresh terms.

"There is no proposal. He is a Sporting player and will continue to be in January," he said in quotes reported by A Bola. "With all certainty he will not leave. He has a long contract and will not leave."

Gelson has a deal with Sporting – who face Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday – until June 2021, but Santos revealed talks are taking place over a new contract.

"We are in talks and we will see what will happen. The environment is good and we will, I'm sure, reach a good understanding," he said.