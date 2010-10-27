Spurs clinch Khumalo signing

The 23-year-old has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him move to White Hart Lane when the transfer window re-opens on January 1 2011, subject to a work permit.

Khumalo's performances at the World Cup in his homeland earlier this year caught the eye of Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who had seen enough to take him on trial in September.

"I have always wanted to play in England and obviously in the Premier League and it would be a dream to move to Tottenham," Khumalo told KickOff.com earlier this year.

"Playing in the Champions League would be another dream. I think the Champions League is the closest level to the World Cup in terms of quality and the play, so it would be great to make the move."

The arrival of the Bafana Bafana star will boost Redknapp's options, after seeing his squad decimated by injuries to centre-halves throughout the season.

Club captain Ledley King has been suffering with ongoing problems with his troublesome knee, while Jonathan Woodgate continues his struggle to overcome his persistent groin injury.

Michael Dawson has also been a long-term absentee after picking up a knee injury playing for England in August.

SuperSport chairman, Kulo Sibaya, told SuperSport.com: "Bongani has been an exceptional player for Supersport United.

"His three-and-a-half years at the club has seen him develop into one of the best footballers in the country and his contribution was a major factor in the club-winning three consecutive Absa Premiership League titles. Everyone at the club wishes him well in his future career at Tottenham Hotspur.

"We are equally proud of the fact that Bongani is joining our partners, Tottenham Hotspur, with whom we have enjoyed a fantastic and fruitful relationship since 2007 and we are convinced that this relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come."

By James Martini