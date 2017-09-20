Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round

Tottenham will host West Ham in a Wembley London derby but the Premier League heavyweights were largely kept apart in the fourth-round draw of the EFL Cup.

Holders Manchester United travel to Swansea City, having won 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium last month, while Arsenal and Manchester City will host Championship opposition in the form of Norwich City and Wolves respectively.

Everton will have the chance to atone for a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this month when they return to face Chelsea.

Leicester City defeated Liverpool 2-0 in round three and are rewarded with a home tie against Leeds United, who dumped out Burnley on penalties.

Stoke City's conquerors Bristol City have another home draw, with Crystal Palace slated as the next Premier League visitors to Ashton Gate, while Middlesbrough face a lengthy midweek trip to Bournemouth.

The matches will be played in the week commencing October 23.

EFL Cup fourth round draw in full

Tottenham v West Ham

Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Chelsea v Everton

Manchester City v Wolves

Leicester City v Leeds United

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough