Spurs' Sandro sidelined for rest of season

The Brazil international was forced off after landing awkwardly in their 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers in the league on Saturday.

"Following consultation with the knee surgeon, the club can report that Sandro is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season," Spurs said on their website.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances for Tottenham this season.

Spurs, who host Premier League leaders Manchester United on Sunday, are fourth in the table with 40 points from 22 games.