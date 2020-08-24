St Mirren decide not to appeal against Joe Shaughnessy sending off

St Mirren will not appeal against Joe Shaughnessy’s weekend red card.

The defender was sent off for a tackle on Ross County forward Ross Stewart during the 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw in Paisley.

The former St Johnstone centre-back put in a straight-leg challenge with the ball bouncing two feet off the ground.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin claimed afterwards it looked a “good, hard tackle” and suggested Stewart had over-reacted.

But Goodwin admitted he had not seen footage of the incident and the club have confirmed on their Twitter account that they would not be challenging the decision.

Fourth official Willie Collum appeared to advise referee Mike

Roncone – making his Premiership debut – to overturn his original decision to play on.

And County boss Stuart Kettlewell felt Collum had got the right decision, claiming his player had “dodged a real serious injury by millimetres”.