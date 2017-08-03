Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid

Manchester United must target Premier League glory this season, according to former Old Trafford favourite Jaap Stam.

Jose Mourinho added to the club's rich history of silverware last season by collecting the EFL Cup and Europa League but United limped to a disappointing sixth-place finish in the top flight.

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic have come in as big-money arrivals to bolster the Red Devils' challenge this time around and Stam – a pillar of defensive strength for Alex Ferguson's all-conquering side between 1998 and 2001 – has been impressed by the recruitment drive.

"A club like United, you always want to win the league. It's always their aim. It has to be their aim, to win the league," he told Sky Sports.

"Bringing certain players in with a certain quality, it's always been like that at United as well.

"You're always looking as a manager, Mourinho as well, how last season went and what quality do we need. You're going to be looking for that as a club.

"You can see now, with the signings that they've done, brought some great players in; quality-wise very good, experience-wise very good as well.

"That makes it interesting as well because if you look at the other teams as well, they're all bringing good players in because they all want to win the league or do well in the Champions League."

Jose Mourinho on Nemanja Matic..."His intelligence & his genius in the way he thinks will help him to be ready sooner rather than later." August 3, 2017

Juan Mata netted the winning goal as United rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 win over Serie A side Sampdoria in Dublin.

They face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup next Tuesday before hosting West Ham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.