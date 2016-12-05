Stam set for Old Trafford reunion in FA Cup third round

Manchester United will meet a familiar face in the third round of the FA Cup when Jaap Stam's Reading visit Old Trafford.

Stam represented United for three years between 1998 and 2001, helping the club to a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble in 1999.

He was then sold to Lazio with reports at the time suggesting the decision was taken due to Stam criticising manager Alex Ferguson and some of his United team-mates in his book, although the Scot later clarified it was due to sporting reasons.

The Dutchman has made a good start to life as Reading manager and his side sit third in the Championship, although they were beaten 5-0 by Fulham at the weekend.

United, whose 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley in May saw them tie with Arsenal on 12 FA Cup wins, have endured a disappointing start to the Jose Mourinho era and are sixth in the Premier League.

Under-pressure West Ham manager Slaven Bilic would have hoped for a decent cup run to take the pressure off the Hammers' poor league form, but they must negotiate their way past Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's first taste of the FA Cup.

There are three other all-Premier League ties, while Chelsea and Liverpool have favourable home draws.

Chelsea host either Peterborough United or Notts County, while the Reds will take on Newport Country or Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.

Arsenal, who won back-to-back FA Cups in 2014 and 2015, visit Preston North End.

Sutton United's reward for knocking out Cheltenham Town is a home draw against AFC Wimbledon, while fellow National League side Barrow are at home to Rochdale.

Stourbridge, who play in the seventh tier, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and will visit Wycombe Wanderers if they can beat Northampton Town in a rescheduled second-round tie.

Ties will be played between January 6 and 9.

FA Cup third-round draw in full:

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City or Oldham Athletic

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull City v Swansea City

Sunderland v Burnley

QPR v Blackburn Rovers

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v MK Dons or Charlton Athletic

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Peterborough United or Notts County

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Derby County

Everton v Leicester City

Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth Argyle

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge or Northampton Town

Watford v Burton Albion

Preston North End v Arsenal

Cardiff City v Fulham

Stoke City v Wolves

Cambridge United v Leeds United

Bristol City v Fleetwood Town or Shrewsbury Town

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Brentford v Halifax Town or Eastleigh

Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Southampton

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Rotherham United v Oxford United or Macclesfield Town