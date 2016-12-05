Stam set for Old Trafford reunion in FA Cup third round
Jaap Stam will return to Old Trafford with Reading when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.
Stam represented United for three years between 1998 and 2001, helping the club to a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble in 1999.
He was then sold to Lazio with reports at the time suggesting the decision was taken due to Stam criticising manager Alex Ferguson and some of his United team-mates in his book, although the Scot later clarified it was due to sporting reasons.
The Dutchman has made a good start to life as Reading manager and his side sit third in the Championship, although they were beaten 5-0 by Fulham at the weekend.
United, whose 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley in May saw them tie with Arsenal on 12 FA Cup wins, have endured a disappointing start to the Jose Mourinho era and are sixth in the Premier League.
Under-pressure West Ham manager Slaven Bilic would have hoped for a decent cup run to take the pressure off the Hammers' poor league form, but they must negotiate their way past Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's first taste of the FA Cup.
There are three other all-Premier League ties, while Chelsea and Liverpool have favourable home draws.
Chelsea host either Peterborough United or Notts County, while the Reds will take on Newport Country or Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.
Arsenal, who won back-to-back FA Cups in 2014 and 2015, visit Preston North End.
Sutton United's reward for knocking out Cheltenham Town is a home draw against AFC Wimbledon, while fellow National League side Barrow are at home to Rochdale.
Stourbridge, who play in the seventh tier, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and will visit Wycombe Wanderers if they can beat Northampton Town in a rescheduled second-round tie.
Ties will be played between January 6 and 9.
FA Cup third-round draw in full:
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City or Oldham Athletic
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
QPR v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham v Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v MK Dons or Charlton Athletic
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Peterborough United or Notts County
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth Argyle
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge or Northampton Town
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal
Cardiff City v Fulham
Stoke City v Wolves
Cambridge United v Leeds United
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town or Shrewsbury Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Brentford v Halifax Town or Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United or Macclesfield Town
