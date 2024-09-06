Star broke down in tears during his medical on deadline day... because he didn't want to move to London

The Ligue 1 winger was not sold on a Premier League adventure with Fulham

Ernest Nuamah Appiah of Olympique Lyon tussles with Kylian Mbappe of PSG during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Lyon, France.
(Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Fulham had everything in place to sign winger Ernest Nuamah from French side Lyon… right up until he collapsed the deal by unhelpfully going missing.

The Cottagers perhaps should have been wary about the prospects of the deal when the 20-year-old broke down in tears during his medical, according to a report from French outlet L’Equipe. They pressed on regardless but, such was his pain at the thought of finalising the Craven Cottage switch, he disappeared at the critical moment, with even his agent unable to locate him to complete the paperwork.

