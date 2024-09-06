Arsenal preparing big contract for star forward: report

Arsenal want to offer new contract terms to one of their forwards.

Mikel Arteta's men have enjoyed a strong start to the new Premier League campaign having amassed seven points from their opening three games. The Gunners brought in plenty of new faces over the summer, with Raheem Sterling even arriving on Deadline Day from Chelsea.

Set to hunt down reigning champions Manchester City for the crown once again this season, keeping everyone happy at the Emirates Stadium will remain a challenge for Arteta. But with new contracts on the table, a fresh deal is being prepared for one player recently linked with a move away from the club.

According to reports via teamTALK, Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar wants to sit down with Leandro Trossard amid claims he was of interest to teams in Saudi Arabia. The Belgium international joined the club from Brighton and Hove Albion back in January 2023.

Since then, Trossard has become an integral part of Arteta's plans and has scored 19 goals and registered a further 12 assists in 71 appearances at the club. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad was said to have offered £4million to take him on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for £25m.

Arsenal duo Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz embrace after their victory at Villa Park in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values the talented Belgian star at €35million (£29.4million) and his performances since moving from the Seagulls have backed up that fee no end. FourFourTwo agrees that losing a squad player of Trossard's quality could prove pivotal to what Arsenal are trying to build once again this season.

"Trossard, great player. He's a little magician," said Arteta of the forward last season. "He can score on any surface and he's a big threat; so composed, so cool, he can play in different positions. It's just a joy to have him in the team. I think the timing of the first goal was really helpful as well. [I am ] really happy."

