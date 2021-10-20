Steve Bruce: "It's been tough to be called a 'tactically inept cabbage head' at Newcastle"

Recently dismissed Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he was labelled a "tactically inept cabbage head" by his own fans.

Admitting the scale of the bullying to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Bruce revealed that the Magpies job has taken its toll - and that he might not return to management after the hurt he's suffered in the job.

"I think it might be my last job," the former Premier League defender said. "It has been very, very tough.

"To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail and saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head."

In 2018, while managing Aston Villa, Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by one disgruntled supporter, during a clash with Preston North End. While Bruce has not had missiles launched at him by Toon fans, however, he has constantly been criticised for his role in the last two seasons up on Tyneside.

Bruce saved Newcastle from relegation last season but his style of football has been seen as dull by many. In replacing much-loved Rafa Benitez at St. James's Park, former Sunderland manager had a big job on his hands winning over the supporters from the start.

Bruce does however leave Newcastle having completed 1,000 games in management.