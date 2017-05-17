Stindl extends Borussia Monchengladbach deal

Borussia Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga outfit until June 2021.

The forward joined BMG from Hannover in 2015 and has since developed into a key figure at Borussia Park, scoring 32 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions.

His previous deal was due to expire in 2020, but he has now been rewarded for his fine performances with a one-year extension.

"Lars is an incredibly important player for us as club captain, our most prolific goalscorer and a leading figure in the dressing room," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl commented on the former Karlsruher man's new contract.

"He is central to our plans for the next few years which is why we are absolutely delighted to be extending his time at the club."

OFFICIAL! Captain has extended his contract at by one year until 2021 May 17, 2017

There was more good news for Stindl on Wednesday as he also received a call-up for Germany ahead of the upcoming Confederations Cup.

"I was delighted to get the call from the national team coach. Being in the Germany squad is a huge honour for me. It is a dream come true," the 28-year-old said.