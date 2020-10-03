Stuart Kettlewell says Rangers trip is perfect chance for Ross County to respond

Stuart Kettlewell insists Ross County’s players should be inspired by the chance to redeem themselves against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Staggies boss claimed his side were “as poor as they have been this season” in the 3-0 home defeat to Aberdeen last weekend.

However, Kettlewell, who will be without suspended captain Iain Vigurs through suspension, believes the opportunity to play Rangers away should be any player’s dream.

Kettlewell, who starts a three-match touchline ban after comments made about referee John Beaton following a defeat by Livingston, said: “If playing Rangers at Ibrox isn’t an incentive for a football player, for a professional, and you don’t get excited by that then you are in the wrong place.

“So, in terms of picking players up and trying to motivate them like I say, Rangers is something that has to get the juices flowing and has you excited about football. So from that point of view the fixture itself will lift players.

“I spoke to many of the players and there’ll be a few sleepless nights off the back of Sunday because we’re an honest enough bunch.

“I am not trying to paper over any cracks, I believe we have not been competitive in one game in nine so far this season. I genuinely believe that.

“I think there’s many reasons for that being the case. But in terms of motivation then Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday is an excellent fixture to look forward to.”