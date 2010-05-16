Sturm Graz win first trophy in 11 years

The victory secured Sturm a spot in next season's Europa League qualifying.

Slovenian forward Klemen Lavric headed the winner in the 81st minute from Samir Muratovic's cross in front of a 28,000 crowd in Klagenfurt.

Underdogs Wiener Neustadt, founded only two years ago and promoted to the Austrian Bundesliga last season, had a penalty appeal turned down in the first minute and forced Christian Gratzei to make a difficult save almost immediately after.

Sturm's previous titles all came between 1996 and 1999 when they won the league twice and cup three times, including two doubles.

They also took part in the Champions League group stages three times.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook