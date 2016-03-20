Stuttgart 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Schmidt's side close on top four

Bayer Leverkusen moved to within two points of the Champions League places with a 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Karim Bellarabi set up Julian Brandt to fire the visitors ahead with just 11 minutes played, and Stefan Kiessling came close to a second before half-time for Roger Schmidt's side.

But Brandt turned provider for Bellarabi after the break to settle the match, teeing up the right winger to slot past Przemyslaw Tyton.

Stuttgart fought for a foothold but were unable to keep Leverkusen under any significant pressure, meaning they remain 11th in the Bundesliga table.