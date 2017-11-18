Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought

Luis Suarez dismissed any notion of Saturday's double against Leganes giving him any extra satisfaction after coming on the back of five games without a goal.

Uruguay star Suarez has seen his place in the team called into question this season after a string of underwhelming displays, and though he broke his goal drought at Butarque in a 3-0 win, he was not exactly at his destructive best.

Goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar presented Suarez with a tap-in for his first and a deflection off Ruben Perez aided his second after half-time.

Regardless, Suarez was satisfied to help Barca to another win as the league leaders won their 11th game from 12 in LaLiga this season.

"I'd already talked about that and made it absolutely plain, I'm just trying to feel good in myself to help the team," Suarez said of his emotions after the full-time whistle.

Luis Suárez: "The important thing was to pick up three points against a tough opponent" November 18, 2017

"We got three points and that's all that matters."

Leganes outshot Barca 18 to 11, but goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and some wayward finishing meant that Barca were rarely in trouble.

Suarez freely admitted that Barca had not expected an easy ride at the Madrid minnows, who have confounded expectation to sit comfortably in mid-table so far.

"When you play here as a visiting side, it's very difficult," he added.

"We knew how the match was going to be the important thing was to get the win.

"We always try to play our best, it's not always possible. I think we're playing well and we're winning.

"What we're happy about is the fact were top of the league and we want to continue playing like this."

Next up for Barcelona is a trip to Mestalla to face second-placed Valencia, but they will do so without Gerard Pique, after he picked up a booking at Butarque to rule him out, with Javier Mascherano already injured.

Suarez added: "These days Valencia are playing magnificent football but we'll only think about that game after our next challenge in the Champions League [against Juventus on Wednesday]."