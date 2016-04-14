Surgery forces Coentrao out of Euro 2016

Portugal full-back Fabio Coentrao will miss Euro 2016 after it was confirmed he would require surgery on a thigh injury.

Coentrao picked up the problem in training with Monaco last week and will now travel to Finland for surgery, with an estimated recovery time of three to six months.

Coentrao has won 51 caps for his country and featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, as well as at Euro 2012.

The 28-year-old has not played internationally since a 1-0 victory over Denmark in October.