The Premier League has been approached by a surprise sponsor ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

British bank Barclays were a mainstay as the division's main sponsor, before being replaced by video game manufacturers EA Sports FC ahead of the 2016/17 campaign. Barclays are now referred to by PremierLeague.com as their official 'bank' sponsor.

Other key deals struck in recent years are with Guinness as official beer sponsor, along with Hublot and Nike who are now timekeeper and ball sponsor respectively. So what could soon change?

Nike are set to relinquish their control as ball sponsor at the end of the season, with Puma set to step in (Image credit: Getty Images)

More changes are approaching in the ever-adapting world of sponsorships, with long-term ball partner Nike set to be replaced by Puma ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Premier League announced early this year that Nike would be stepping down from their post after a 25-year partnership with England's top flight and have since released special edition football's to signal the end of their affiliation.

The final Nike Premier League ball really is a thing of beauty (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to reports from Sky News, retro drinks partner Coca-Cola are in talks with Premier League over new terms. The US-based soft drinks experts ended their sponsorship with England's top flight back in 2022 but could now make a stunning return.

A meeting is set to be held on Thursday with their talk Coca-Cola could return as the official drinks partner, with either Sprite and Powerade, both owned by the company, expected to be promoted through the deal.

Coca-Cola has held a long-term affiliation with the English game and was the title sponsor of the Championship, the division below the Premier League, between 2004 and 2010.

They were also the sponsors of the League Cup during the 1990s, but that position has now been taken up in recent years by Thai-based energy drink company, Carabao,

Coca-Cola is one of the biggest brands in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be great to see a true part of football heritage reunite with the Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season. We are all for it.

With the international break still ongoing, football in the Premier League returns on Tuesday April 1 with Wolves taking on West Ham and Arsenal hosting Fulham.