Sven-Goran Eriksson dies: Former England manager passes away following cancer battle

By
published

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away

Sven-Goran Eriksson
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 following a long battle against pancreatic cancer. 

The Swede managed the Three Lions in two World Cups and one European Championship during his five-year spell in charge, reaching the quarter-finals in each tournament. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.