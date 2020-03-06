Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he still has more of Jurgen Klopp's philosophy to learn

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino says he is keen to add more goals and assists to his game.

The Japan international completed 90 minutes in Wednesday's FA Cup loss to Chelsea, the first time he has done so since moving to Merseyside from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Minamino is still awaiting his first start in the Premier League, and he did not feature at all in the 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month.

And the 25-year-old admits he is still not fully up to speed with Jurgen Klopp's demands.

"In the last three months there have been areas which I'm quite happy about,” Minamino told Liverpool’s official website.

“But personally, I would love to contribute more goals and assists – I'm feeling very hungry about that.

"I don't really know how much I still need to learn. But day by day, I'm feeling that I understand his [Klopp's] philosophies and I'm getting better.

"I have to show results. I think this is very important in order to win trust from the team-mates and trust from the supporters. I think this is a very important thing that I have to achieve.

"I have been in this club for three months and I haven't played many games and my playing time is not that much – but this is not a good excuse.

"I think I'm still [learning] to fully understand the team, but I still hate to wait. In order to make an instant impact and make a contribution to the team, I'm doing my best every day.

"I only have limited chances but when the manager needs me, I have to show the results of the manager's expectations."

Wednesday's loss at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool can no longer win the treble this term.

But Minamino believes the Reds must not dwell on their recent defeat and instead focus on the two competitions they remain a part of.

"It's really important to focus 100 per cent on the remaining Champions League and Premier League titles," Minamino added ahead of Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.

"Of course, we failed to win some titles and we're obviously very disappointed but we have to use that feeling.

"We only can get over that disappointment of this loss by winning the next matches. Luckily we've got a very tight schedule and the next match is coming soon at the weekend.

"We stop thinking about this loss by just concentrating on winning this next match and training harder.

"We are never negative; we all think about winning the next match.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is really positive – we keep this positivity in training every day."

