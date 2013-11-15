Taylor in Toon team-mates Twitter storm

The post, aimed at Massadio Haidara, Moussa Sissoko, Papiss Cisse and Vurnon Anita, featured pictures of three black stereotypes and one of Anita.

It was sent in response to an earlier messages from Haidara, which seemingly mocked Taylor's efforts to learn French, and the centre-back could now face action from the Football Association (FA).

In addition to the photo, Taylor wrote: "It's always good to see you guys smiling."

The centre-back swiftly removed the post, adding: "Apologies if my Tweet offended anybody."

"Is just bander (sic) with Papiss, Moussa, Vurn' and Me. He joke with me 2 min (minutes) before," Haidara Tweeted shortly after, attempting to play down the situation.

But the FA could still take action against Taylor, with England defender Rio Ferdinand fined £45,000 last season after using the term 'choc ice' on Twitter.

Taylor has not featured for Newcastle since being sent off in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in their opening match of the season after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

A Newcastle United spokesperson refused to comment on the subject when contacted by Perform.