Team of the Week: Erling Haaland and Conor Gallagher at the double to make the cut... find out who else makes this week's side

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana, Manchester United

After a tough start to life at Old Trafford, Onana is starting to find his feet as Erik ten Hag’s No 1. During his side’s crucial 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, the Cameroonian goalkeeper made an impressive eight saves and kept out a team which generated an xG of 1.56 in the process. After three wins in their last three Premier League matches, the Red Devils are now 5/1 to finish in the top four.

Defender: Malo Gusto, Chelsea

The French defender has quietly been a hugely impressive signing for Chelsea this season and continued that form down the right flank at Selhurst Park on Monday night in his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. He completed 87 of his 93 passes and won nine of his 13 duels while his pinpoint cross also provided the assist for Conor Gallagher’s equaliser shortly after the break.

Defender: Tim Ream, Fulham

Fulham’s veteran American was a colossus at the back during his side’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Saturday. He made 15 clearances and four blocks during the 90 minutes as his side leapfrogged the Cherries into 12th place in the Premier League.

Defender: Nathan Collins, Brentford

The Bees secured a vital three points during their trip to Wolves on Saturday, as they steered themselves to six points above the relegation zone. Collins’ performance was vital, with 12 clearances and four interceptions as he helped his side register just their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Andy Robertson, Liverpool

Robertson’s return to the starting line-up was a welcome sight for Liverpool fans after a three-month lay-off. He put in his standard energetic display down the left flank during the 3-1 over relegation-threatened Burnley, completing 59 of his 66 passes, while also winning four of his six duels.

Midfielder: Conor Gallagher, Chelsea

Gallagher was instrumental in Chelsea’s second-half comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night. His swift half-volley levelled the scoring shortly after half-time and he gave his side the lead in the dying moments, sparking jubilant scenes in the away end. He also created three chances for his team-mates in an all-action display.

Midfielder: Declan Rice, Arsenal

Rice returned to the London Stadium to haunt his former club after his £105 million move to the Gunners in the summer. His stunning strike into the top left-hand corner completed the scoring as Arsenal thrashed a sorry West Ham side 6-0. He also provided two assists for both William Saliba’s and Gabriel’s first-half headers.

Midfielder: Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle

The Brazilian’s two stunning strikes helped his side claim all three points in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. His volley into the bottom corner opened the scoring and his curling finish in the second half earned Newcastle an important win as they aim to secure European football for a second successive season. The Magpies now sit in seventh place and are priced at 8/5 to finish in the top six.

Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Haaland’s return to the Premier League will have sent shivers down the spines of Manchester City’s fellow title chasers Liverpool and Arsenal. He opened the scoring against Everton with a half-volley before showing stunning pace and power to brush past Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite and calmly slot his second into the bottom corner. His brace took him back to the top of the Premier League scoring charts and he is now 1/4 to win a second Premier League Golden Boot.

Forward: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool

The Uruguayan registered his first Premier League goal at Anfield since October during the Reds’ routine 3-1 victory over Burnley. He is quickly becoming one of Liverpool’s most important attacking players, with his side yet to lose when he has started this season. Fans of Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping their number nine can lead them to a second Premier League title and they are now priced at 5/2 to do so.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point