Team of the week: Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka lead the way for table-topping Arsenal... find out who else makes the team

After another action-packed week in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the week according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.

Goalkeeper: Neto, Bournemouth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian’s impressive form in recent weeks has helped his side steer themselves six points clear of the relegation zone. His early save from Douglas Luiz’s powerful strike proved to be vital as the Cherries secured a point against Aston Villa.

Defender: Kieran Trippier, Newcastle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trippier solidified his case for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad with an assist for Anthony Gordon’s winner as Newcastle notched a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. He put in his usual all-action performance down the right flank, with seven clearances and four interceptions as he continues to be an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side.

Defender: Thiago Silva, Chelsea

(Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Silva has been a rare shining light for Chelsea this season at the ripe old age of 39. The Brazilian veteran made an impressive 16 clearances and won six out of his seven duels as the 10-man Blues hung on to beat Brighton on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 7/1 to make the top four this season with BetMGM.

Defender: Ben Mee, Brentford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mee continued to be a rock at the heart of the Brentford defence as his side beat Luton 3-1 on Saturday. Mee completed four clearances and made six interceptions, but most importantly his second-half header put the game out of reach for the relegation-battling Hatters as Brentford moved up to 11th in the table.

Defender: Vitaly Janelt, Brentford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mee is joined in defence by Brentford team-mate Vitaly Janelt. The German made a match-high 109 touches while also completing 71 passes during his side’s win against Luton. The German was also impressive defensively, completing six clearances and seven recoveries during the game.

Midfielder: Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a sluggish start to the season, Ødegaard looked back to his best during Arsenal’s win against Wolves on Saturday, netting a crucial goal and creating six chances during the Gunners’ 2-1 victory. His composed finish for his side's second proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s side fought off a late Wolves fightback to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Midfielder: Ryan Christie, Bournemouth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cherries continued their recent impressive form with a draw against top-four hopefuls Aston Villa on Sunday, with Christie at the heart of their attacking play. He completed all four of his dribbles and created four chances for his team-mates, with an early assist for Semenyo getting the Cherries on their way before they were pegged back twice.

Midfielder: Julián Álvarez, Manchester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Álvarez is thriving for Manchester City in his new role behind Erling Haaland. The Argentinian was a constant threat throughout the 3-3 draw with Tottenham, creating seven chances and providing the assist for Phil Foden’s strike. He was also unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after hitting the woodwork during a frantic first half.

Forward: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saka makes the team for the second consecutive week after his standout performance against Wolves this weekend. He scored his side's opening goal and proved a persistent menace for the duration, creating four chances for his team-mates. After Manchester City dropped points against Tottenham on Sunday, Arsenal are now 7/2 to win the league with BetMGM.

Forward: Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Solanke continued his clinical run of form as he took his tally to seven for the season in the draw against Villa. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has now scored more this season than he did for the whole of the previous campaign and Cherries fans will be hoping his form can help extend his team’s three-game unbeaten run.

Forward: Zeki Amdouni, Burnley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amdouni was at the heart of Burnley’s emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, helping his side to lift themselves off the foot of the table and above their fellow strugglers. The Swiss attacker scored one goal and assisted another during the rout. Despite a first home win over the season against the Blades, Burnley are still among the favourites to go down, priced at 1/2 to be relegated.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point