Terry insists Di Matteo is in charge

Terry was seen issuing instructions from the sidelines during the Blues' 4-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League, after being substituted earlier in the encounter.

The sight led to speculation that senior members of the playing staff were in control of the first-team and not the Italian.

However, the England international has rebuffed the suggestions and insisted that Di Matteo deserves all the credit after Chelsea's recent upturn in form.

"In response to comments suggesting that I think I'm the manager, I'd like to say Robbie [Di Matteo] has stepped up and been immense," the 31-year-old told the Evening Standard.

"I am Chelsea through and through whether I am on the pitch or off it. Had I still been on the pitch [against Napoli] I would have been saying the same things that I was from the bench.

"That is my role as captain of this club.

"Just because I have come off the pitch, it doesn't mean to say my mentality changes.

"People might see it in the wrong way, but I care about this football club - we all do - and Robbie and his backroom staff deserve full credit."