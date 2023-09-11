The incredible England anniversary warmup shirt will be available to buy via auction

England will wear a one-off warmup shirt ahead of their friendly with Scotland tomorrow night, with all shirts available to buy via auction.

The Three Lions face the Auld Enemy at Hampden Park for the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match, which marks the anniversary of the first-ever international football match.

With American brand Nike creating a unique shirt to commemorate the occasion, the FA's official charity partner, Alzheimer's Society, are set to benefit from the sales of the shirts. There are no replica versions going on sale, with just the match-worn editions heading to auction.

Harry Kane of England and Andy Robertson of Scotland pose for a photo wearing unique shirts ahead of the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between England and Scotland at Hampden Park, at McCrea West of Scotland Cricket Club (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The shirt features the original Three Lions crest which featured on the very first England jersey. The insignia was derived from Richard the Lionheart and has been the official logo of the England side ever since.

Scotland, too, have an anniversary shirt that they are set to wear from Adidas, which features a stripped-back lion crest of their own and striped cuffs in reference to Queens Park, the club that all 11 Scottish players played for back in 1872.

The England shirt itself is based on a Nike template from a few seasons ago and features the brand's Swoosh subtly on the chest in white. The England side's sponsor, 'EE', is also printed onto the top.

Captain Harry Kane has been pictured in the commemorative kit during a visit to Hamilton Crescent in Glasgow, where that first international took place on 30 November 1872.

The unique England warmup shirt (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Of course, 150 years to the date, England were in the midst of the 2022 World Cup. The two teams last met at Euro 2020, however, at Wembley Stadium.

Scotland come into the game on a run of five consecutive victories, while England drew with Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying at the weekend. Both sides are on course to qualify for Euro 2024.

