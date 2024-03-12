'The new Michael Essien'? Here's why Mario Dorgeles is wanted by Chelsea and others

It’s a familiar system now: a talented player moves from an academy in Africa to a lower-level European club, they prove themselves, then the Premier League big boys come knocking.

The latest player being talked up is Mario Dorgeles, a 19-year-old from Ivory Coast who is currently playing for Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

The Danish club has a record of developing talent due to their relationship with the Right to Dream academy in Ghana. Past recruits include Mohammed Kudus, now at West Ham; Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana; and Simon Adingra of Brighton.

Mohammed Kudus also developed at FC Nordsjaelland (Image credit: Getty)

Dorgeles moved from the academy in Ghana to the Danish club in 2022. He is still young and making his way, but this season he has made 14 Superliga appearances, three of them in the starting XI, totalling 429 minutes. He has scored one goal.

He also made his debut for Ivory Coast U23s last year, playing the full 90 minutes against Iraq in a friendly.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported at the weekend that Newcastle United were approached about Dorgeles before sporting director Dan Ashworth started his gardening leave. The report also mentioned that Arsenal and Chelsea are “aware” of Dorgeles.

Meanwhile, Danish football magazine Tipsbladet reported yesterday: “There is interest from England, Spain and France, and several clubs have also had scouts at Right to Dream Park to keep an eye on Mario Dorgeles.

“According to Tipsbladet's information, Lille and AS Monaco from Ligue 1 and Chelsea from the Premier League are among the clubs that are watching.”

