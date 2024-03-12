Jurgen Klopp issues outgoing Liverpool transfer wish in final swipe at Manchester United and Arsenal - report

Liverpool will enter a transitional period this summer as the club step up their plans for life after Jurgen Klopp.

The German will call time on his nine-year spell at Anfield at the end of the season, pulling the curtain down on a trophy-laden tenure that has included the club’s first league title in a generation.

As the Reds look to replace the 56-year-old, they have brought back Michael Edwards as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football, with Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes expected to land the sporting director role.

Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

New signings are inevitable this summer and whoever is in the dugout or boardroom at Anfield looks to have one final recommendation from Klopp for the new transfer window’s shopping list.

According to Football Transfers, Klopp has ‘recommended’ that the club move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer.

There was initial interest in the Algerian international in January when Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were both injured, but the club opted not to pursue him at that time.

Could Ait Nouri be the long-term successor to Robertson? (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But Klopp still believes the 22-year-old would be a good signing at Anfield, but Liverpool would likely face competition from two of their rivals for the Wolves man.

Manchester United are believed to be targeting Ait-Nouri as they look for a new left-back amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems this season, while Arsenal may look to cash in on Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer.

