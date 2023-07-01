The secret behind Arsenal’s injury time title win vs Liverpool at Anfield in 1989

Arsenal travelled to Anfield in the final game of the 1988/89 First Division season knowing they had to win by at least two goals to overtake title rivals Liverpool in the table and become champions.

Of course, the Gunners duly did, with Alan Smith scoring in the 53rd minute to set up a grandstand finish, before Michael Thomas popped up in injury time to break Liverpool hearts and ensue scenes of Arsenal jubilation.

Nigel Winterburn started at left-back for Arsenal that day, as part of the famed defence manager George Graham had built in such resolute standing. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Englishman describes the secret behind their win that day.

"George was calm and relaxed, as he always is," Winterburn describes. "Everyone just thought that we’d be gung-ho because we had to score two goals against Liverpool.

"But George was stressing not to concede because, if we did, it would be over – to score three goals at Anfield was simply unheard of. He said that if we scored at any time, then Liverpool would have a massive decision to make.

"He suspected they might panic. And then history changed in that final minute. If you look at some of the Liverpool players, they thought the league was theirs... and then it was snatched away."

Michael Thomas' goal, scored in the 91st minute of the match, quickly became known as the most-dramatic finale to a top flight season in English football - and is regarded by some as better than Sergio Aguero's winner against QPR in the 2011/12 campaign.

To be fair, rarely ever has a Premier League or First Division title been contested by the top two in the final game of the season.

The "It's up for grabs now" commentary by Brian Moore has also become one of the most iconic phrases in sport. Understandably so, given the magnitude of the occasion.

