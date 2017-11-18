They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals

Arsene Wenger says he is certain that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to remain at Arsenal, despite allowing their contracts to wind down.

Both players put starring performances in as the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday, Sanchez scoring the second goal.

Ozil had a hand in both strikes and delivered an uncharacteristically tenacious display to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Both players have been linked with January departures from the Emirates Stadium and, although Wenger does not believe the derby win has the power to convince them to stay, he expressed hope that they could still remain with the club.

Wenger said: "The quality of the contract has to be good, I'm convinced they love the club, they love the team.

"The rest will be decided, when I don't really know.

"It [the quality of the contract] is part of it. They have to be happy.

"I believe they love the club and want to stay but other top clubs are out there, who offer good contracts as well."