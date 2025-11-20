Gabriel Jesus opens up on potential Arsenal exit

Gabriel Jesus has ruled out leaving Arsenal before the end of his contract in 2027.

The Brazilian has been injured since 13 January after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

He is nearing return and has been in training with Arsenal for the last two weeks.

Gabriel Jesus opens up on a potential Arsenal exit

The Daily Mirror are suggesting Arsenal have a list of four players they would be willing to part with in January, with Jesus part of that list.

The Daily Mail believe the Gunners are aiming to have Jesus fit for the January transfer window so they could cash in should a suitable bid arrive for the Brazilian.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled with a knee injury over the past 12 month (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Jesus himself has rebuffed talk he could leave the Emirates and has suggested he will not leave before his contract expires in 2027.

Speaking to Globo Esporte Jesus admitted that one day he would like to return to Palmeiras, but not just yet.

He said: "I'm very grateful to Palmeiras, it's the club I support and I've made it clear to some players there that one day I'll come back.

"But not at the moment, I'm under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and my wish is to stay here. If for any reason, both parties understand that we can't extend beyond that, at least until 2027, I'll be here."

Jesus spent four years at the club, two in the youth set up and two in the first team before joining Manchester City in 2017. In 83 games he scored 28 goals, and won the Brasileiro Serie A as well as the Copa do Brasil.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City (Image credit: PA Images)

He also spoke about his injury, which he is nearing returning from. He said: "As surprising as it is, mentally I have been okay."

"My wife was pregnant with our second child at the time and I already have a daughter so I was able to stay at home and spend time with them. That was very important for me and it helped me a lot to not focus [on the injury]."

Before Arsenal's trip to Sunderland before the international break Mikel Arteta admitted he was unsure when Jesus would be fully fit again.

Gabriel Jesus receiving treatment after his knee injury against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesus is currently valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal are next in action against Tottenham in the north London derby in the Premier League.