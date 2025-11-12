Arsenal face Mikel Arteta exit worry, with manager's contract running down: report

Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta has been clear to see, even if major trophies have been elusive.

The Gunners are now consistent title challengers and favourites to win their first Premier League in over two decades after a strong start to 2025-26.

Arteta has been the instigator, stabilising a team that had struggled in the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s tenure and under Unai Emery.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal contract talks not on the horizon

Now almost six years into the job, Arteta appears to have created a team capable of winning silverware.

Assuming he does in the near future, there will likely be a clamour for the club to keep the Spaniard for as long as possible, perhaps in an effort to emulate the longevity and sustained success of his former mentor Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

But there may be some latent concern about Arteta’s potential long-term future with the club, given he has just 18 months remaining on his current contract.

The Mirror report that there has been no dialogue yet regarding an extension of his deal.

However, Arteta’s previous contract extension came in the final year of his deal, and the manager is believed to view talks as a distraction from his role.

That is especially pertinent given Arsenal are expected to be in a title race, with discussions over a new contract potentially an unwanted talking point in press conferences.

While Arteta may not be tied down imminently, star player Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new deal soon.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old will reportedly sign a contract worth over £300,000 and become the club’s highest earner after months of discussions.

Saka’s previous contract extension came in May 2023, and that deal is set to expire in 2027.

And it seems one of Arsenal’s key players in their bid for trophies will further commit his future to the club.