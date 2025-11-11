Arsenal rocked by Barcelona links to key man: report
Arsenal are facing the prospect of one of their biggest players leaving for Spain
Arsenal have been left rocked by reports that suggest a key member of their squad is of interest to Barcelona.
Mikel Arteta's men are flying high on all fronts this season and currently lead the way in the Premier League heading into the November international break.
The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out, but still boast a four-goal buffer to closest rivals Manchester City in second place.
Key member of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal said to be of interest for Barcelona
Barcelona, of course, brings the lure of warm weather and a rich history of football, with stars such as Marcus Rashford and Raphinha choosing to swap England for the sunny Spanish shores in recent seasons.
But it is now Arsenal who are facing heat in regards to the future of one of their players, with Arteta hoping he can collective keep squad morale high heading into the festive period, with fixtures coming thick and fast for the Gunners.
As relayed by teamTALK, it is club captain Martin Odegaard who is said to be subject to interest from Barcelona, as they aim to bolster their midfield in order to make this campaign a success.
With the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez all excelling so far, it is hard to see how Odegaard would fit into the Catalan side, especially given his contract at the Emirates Stadium isn't set to expire until 2028.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke is surprised by the claims, stating: “I don’t see any chance of him moving away from Arsenal.
“Obviously, it’s been a mixed start for Odegaard this season due to injuries. Picked up a few worrying injuries, which have meant that he’s not played as often as he would do.
“If Martin Odegaard’s fit, I think he starts in that Arsenal side for me. We know Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options in his side now. He’s probably got the strongest squad in the Premier League right now with so many options and strength and depth now at the Emirates, but Odegaard is still a key man for me."
The report adds how financially a move would be tricky for Barca at present, especially given the salary costs they are covering for Manchester United forward Rashford this term.
FourFourTwo believes the Arsenal captain will likely remain an integral part of Arteta's plans for the rest of the 2025/26 term, despite injury concerns that have halted his progress so far.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
