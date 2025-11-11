Arsenal rocked by Barcelona links to key man: report

Arsenal have been left rocked by reports that suggest a key member of their squad is of interest to Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta's men are flying high on all fronts this season and currently lead the way in the Premier League heading into the November international break.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out, but still boast a four-goal buffer to closest rivals Manchester City in second place.

Key member of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal said to be of interest for Barcelona

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique <p>Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters. Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Barcelona, of course, brings the lure of warm weather and a rich history of football, with stars such as Marcus Rashford and Raphinha choosing to swap England for the sunny Spanish shores in recent seasons.

But it is now Arsenal who are facing heat in regards to the future of one of their players, with Arteta hoping he can collective keep squad morale high heading into the festive period, with fixtures coming thick and fast for the Gunners.

Hansi Flick is enjoying a brilliant spell at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by teamTALK, it is club captain Martin Odegaard who is said to be subject to interest from Barcelona, as they aim to bolster their midfield in order to make this campaign a success.

With the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez all excelling so far, it is hard to see how Odegaard would fit into the Catalan side, especially given his contract at the Emirates Stadium isn't set to expire until 2028.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke is surprised by the claims, stating: “I don’t see any chance of him moving away from Arsenal.

“Obviously, it’s been a mixed start for Odegaard this season due to injuries. Picked up a few worrying injuries, which have meant that he’s not played as often as he would do.

“If Martin Odegaard’s fit, I think he starts in that Arsenal side for me. We know Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options in his side now. He’s probably got the strongest squad in the Premier League right now with so many options and strength and depth now at the Emirates, but Odegaard is still a key man for me."

Martin Odegaard is the Arsenal skipper (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds how financially a move would be tricky for Barca at present, especially given the salary costs they are covering for Manchester United forward Rashford this term.

FourFourTwo believes the Arsenal captain will likely remain an integral part of Arteta's plans for the rest of the 2025/26 term, despite injury concerns that have halted his progress so far.