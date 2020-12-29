Thomas Tuchel in line to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager - report

Thomas Tuchel has emerged as a candidate to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, according to reports.

The Blues have now won only one of their last five Premier League matches following a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday.

Chelsea took the lead at Stamford Bridge through Olivier Giroud, but Anwar El Ghazi’s second-half equaliser denied them victory on home turf.

Lampard’s side moved up to sixth place in the Premier League table thanks to their draw with Villa.

However, they could begin 2021 down in eighth if other results this week go against them.

After being heavily backed in the summer transfer market, Lampard now finds himself under pressure.

Chelsea spent more than £200m before the start of the season, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues were expected to mount a challenge for the title this term but recent results suggest they are by no means guaranteed a place in the top four.

Lampard is a club legend at Stamford Bridge but he knows better than most that the manager is usually held responsible for underperformance at Chelsea.

And the availability of Tuchel, who was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last week, has only increased the pressure on the 42-year-old.

According to Bild , Tuchel is in line to succeed Lampard as Chelsea manager if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

PSG have not yet confirmed Tuchel’s departure, but the German is expected to be free to negotiate his next move once a severance package has been agreed.

Tuchel led PSG to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League final last term, but an underwhelming start to the season led to his dismissal.

Former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the early favourite to take charge at the Parc des Princes.

NOW READ

GIVEAWAY Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

FAREWELL Maradona, Charlton, Rossi and more: the footballing icons who left us in 2020

FEATURE Fans 1 Chewbacca 0: What it was like to go to a Boxing Day match... with an actual crowd