Three more Kilmarnock players test positive for Covid-19

Kilmarnock’s Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell is in doubt after three more players tested positive for Covid-19.

Killie had earlier cancelled training as they awaited results from another round of tests after the first three positive test results emerged on Wednesday.

The fate of Friday’s Rugby Park clash now hinges on the advice of health officials.

A statement from the Scottish football authorities read: “The Joint Response Group has tonight been informed by Kilmarnock FC that three further players have tested positive for Covid-19.

“This means six players in total have now tested positive and will require to self-isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines.

“The SPFL is awaiting further information from Kilmarnock FC and Ayrshire and Arran Health Board’s Test and Protect team tomorrow morning (Friday) to determine the implications of the test results for tomorrow’s Premiership fixture against Motherwell.

“The league body will make further comment upon receipt of that information.”

Manager Alex Dyer earlier admitted his squad had been left in limbo.

The three players who initially tested positive were also confirmed to be carrying to coronavirus following NHS tests.

Dyer said: “We wanted to prepare for tomorrow but we can’t do.

“We are in limbo. We tested again this morning and we’re just waiting for results to come back later on today hopefully and we can plan ahead, and do what we have to do.

“The players are OK, as long as they are safe and well, which is the most important thing.

“You don’t learn this in any course, but it’s part of life, we have to get on with it and do the best we can.

“We have been doing the right thing but we are part of the community so there’s always going to be a chance that this happens to one of our players.

“We have a squad of players and hopefully the ones who haven’t been playing lately will get a chance to play and that’s why we have a squad, they’re all good enough to play.”